Name: Payson Halie-Starr Hydron

Parents: Skylar Carroll and Brayden Hydron of Brighton

Birth weight: 7 lbs  10 oz

Birth Length: 20 inches

Time : 8:00 PM

Date: April 20, 2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Grandparents: Cherri & Dan Pilkington, Brighton; Michelle & Tom Hobbs, Sandoval; Ray Hydron & Glenda Wriley, Livingston; Amie & Patrick Kelly, South Roxana

Great Grandparents:  Tom & Judy Young, Godfrey

 

 