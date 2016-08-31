EDWARDSVILLE - Many times good deeds are taken for granted, but Deborah Orofino of A Wildflower Shop, Inc., in Edwardsville performed one in the spring and was graciously rewarded by a woman.

Anne Morris is co-partner in the flower business. A Wildflower Shop is located at 2131 State 157 in Edwardsville.

“We were working late at the shop and the phone rang after hours,” Orofino said. “The person was looking for irises to complete their Passover table. I explained that we were actually closed but we're going to grab something to eat before returning to finish up the work that we had. We told the lady to come and meet us to collect the flowers.”

That day, it had been a difficult at the shop with some not being so nice, but she decided to pay it forward and not charge for the irises.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The lady came in and couldn’t believe that we were just going to give her the flowers that she needed, Orofino said. “That was the last we heard from her until recently when this beautiful painting showed up. It had been left at the business next door as we are closed on Sundays. We were thrilled and surprised, and have the painting hanging in the shop. We will make it very clear that it is not for sale.”

Orofino opened the shop with her partner, Morris, and the business has been thriving since the beginning in January 2015.

Orofino said she has always had a deep passion for flowers and that has carried over into her business. She said one of things she enjoys most is making someone’s day with a beautiful collection of flowers, but this particular situation caught her by surprise.

"What this woman did really touched me,” Orofino said. “I just thought ‘wow, she actually took the time to personally thank us.’

"I just appreciate the gesture and she took the time to acknowledge what we did in a beautiful way. It made us fee we actually made a difference in her life.”

More like this: