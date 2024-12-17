SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) is reminding job seekers and employers that, effective January 1, 2025, all job postings made by employers with 15 or more employees will need to include pay scale and benefit information.

This amendment to the Illinois Equal Pay Act of 2003 (IL EPA) was contained in HB 3129, passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by Governor JB Pritzker in 2023.

The amendment brings greater transparency to the hiring process by giving prospective employees the opportunity to learn about what compensation and benefits the employer will offer for an open job position.

Employers will also be required to extend transparency in opportunities by informing current employees about all open job postings, so that they might choose to apply.

“Here in Illinois, we've taken action to close the pay gap and strengthen protections for workers — and these amendments to the Illinois Equal Pay Act are another critical step in that fight,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “By ensuring that compensation and benefits are clear from the start, workers will have the information they need to make informed decisions, helping to create a more equitable job market.”

“When employers aren’t transparent about pay, gender and racial wage gaps widen, costing women and people of color valuable compensation,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “Illinois’ new Pay Transparency law is a resounding win for the working people who call our state home. Not only will transparency help close gender and racial wage gaps, it will also empower EVERY worker considering how potential income will impact their families.”

“These new amendments are another step forward in Illinois’ continued efforts to close wage gaps through pay equity and transparency,” said Illinois Department of Labor Director Jane Flanagan. “Both employers and workers benefit when job applicants can make informed choices.”

Anyone may file a complaint with IDOL if they become aware of a job posting that lacks the required salary and benefit information. Complaints should be submitted to IDOL within one year of the alleged violation and can include a link, picture, or screenshot of the posting.

If IDOL finds that an active job posting violates the law, the Department will notify the employer of the complaint and provide a date by which the violation must be resolved.

