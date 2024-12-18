SPRINGFIELD – Starting January 1, 2025, employers in Illinois will be required to provide pay stubs to employees each pay period.

The pay stubs must include information on hours worked, pay rates, overtime pay, and deductions from wages.

“This law gives employees greater transparency about their earnings, allowing workers to verify their hours, income, and deductions,” said Illinois Department of Labor Director Jane Flanagan.

As part of Public Act 103-0953, employers must keep a copy of an employee’s pay stub for a period of three years from the date of payment, regardless of whether that person remains employed at the business.

An employee or former employee may request copies of their paystubs at least twice in a 12-month period.

Questions about Public Act 103-0953 can be sent to DOL.Wages@Illinois.gov and 312-793-2808.

