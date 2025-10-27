GREENVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that Illinois 127 will be reduced to one lane between South Spur Street and Museum Avenue in Bond County beginning, weather permitting, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025 for pavement patching.

Two-way traffic will be maintained using flaggers while crews are present. All lanes will reopen during times when crews are not working.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to detour signs in work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

The work is expected to be completed by Friday, Oct. 31, 2025.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.