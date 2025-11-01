GREENVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that Interstate 70 will be reduced to one lane in each direction between the Madison County line and the Fayette County line in Bond County beginning, weather permitting, Monday, Nov. 3, for pavement patching.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.