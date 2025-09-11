JERSEYVILLE – Paul Slusser has a proven ability to lead, both in the classroom and on the tennis court.

Slusser’s hard work and leadership skills have earned him recognition as a Medford Wealth Management Student of the Month for September at Jersey Community High School (JCHS).

"Paul is a tremendous leader at JCHS. He is bright, hard-working, and always has a positive attitude,” JCHS Principal Thomas Leslie said. “Paul currently holds the highest ACT score in his class and even helped lead our tennis team to a sectional title last season."

As a senior at JCHS, Slusser has been involved in Boys Tennis, Class Council, and Math League since his freshman year. He’s also a member of the National Honors Society and has earned both the Rural Small-Town Recognition Award and School Recognition Award.

Outside of school, Slusser regularly attends church and gained some work experience at Jerseyville City Hall this past summer. In his spare time, he can usually be found playing tennis or video games, or getting some exercise.

Slusser’s current plan after graduating from JCHS is to attend a four-year university to become an actuary. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, actuaries “use mathematics, statistics, and financial theory to analyze the economic costs of risk and uncertainty” and are usually employed by insurance companies.

Congratulations to Paul Slusser for being named this month’s Medford Wealth Management Student of the Month at JCHS!

