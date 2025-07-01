ALTON - Members of the Rotary Club of Alton Godfrey and their guests met Monday, June 30, 2025, at Julia’s Banquet Center for the club’s annual banquet. Sam Stemm served as the master of ceremonies and installed the club’s 2025-26 officers and newly elected board of directors. John Rain announced two additions to the list of Paul Harris Fellows.

Donna Bemis became the first in the club’s history to serve as president for two consecutive terms. During her address, she thanked members of the club for the works accomplished during the 2024-2025 Rotary year giving special mention to chairs of the club’s various committees including Ron Mayhew who chairs the Literacy Program, Students of the Month, Student of the Year Scholarship, sponsorship of Interact clubs at Alton High and Marquette Catholic High Schools, and the William E. Moyer Arts and Science Scholarship.

Bemis also thanked Bill Hoagland for managing meeting programs, and other committee chairs including John Hopkins for Hometown Hero award, Tim Hinrichs for Coats for Kids drive, John Rain for Paul Harris Fellowship, Steve Thompson for Christmas Wonderland, Lee McRaven for membership, Larry Thompson for website operations and Patrick Loechl for the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign.

Bemis also thanked chairs of the fundraiser committees including Brad King for the Chili Chow Down, Mike Fitzgerald and John Rain for the Salute to Veterans Concert, John Rain for pecan sales and Jim Claywell for the golf scramble. The Piasa Foundation Board chaired by Bill Moyer, and Sergeant at Arms Josh Farley also contribute funds to the club’s projects.

In addition to Bemis, officers and directors inducted by Stemm for the 2025-2026 year are President-Elect Antione Williams, Secretary-Treasurer Brad King and the directors elected for three-year terms, Kerry Miller, Myles Yanta and Scott Neudecker.

In additional ceremonies, John Rain announced two new Paul Harris Fellowships. Michael Bates and Executive Secretary Katie Sabolo received Paul Harris Medallions and Certificates in recognition of their devoted service to the club.

The Rotary Club of Alton Godfrey currently meets at 6 p.m. on Mondays at Gentelin’s on Broadway, except for the club’s monthly social meeting which rotates to different restaurants throughout the Alton-Godfrey community on the third Monday of each month.

