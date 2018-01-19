EDWARDSVILLE - Town and Country Bank (TCB) is pleased to announce that Paul M. Abert has been named Executive Vice President, Community Bank President. Paul is responsible for commercial banking and relationship management in the Edwardsville area.

“We are very pleased to welcome Paul to the Town and Country family,” said Dave Hopkins, Executive Vice President and Community Bank President in the Metro-East market of St. Louis. “With more than 28 years of experience and demonstrated success in retail operations, branch management and commercial banking, Paul will help us continue to grow and provide high-quality service to our customers.”

“I’m excited for the opportunity to work for a growing bank that emphasizes building relationships with customers and being involved in the communities it serves,” said Paul.

Paul’s first banking experience was in 1983, working as a co-op high school student with Edwardsville National Bank. He has held positions at Magna Bank, TheBANK of Edwardsville and, most recently, served as Vice President of Commercial Lending at First Clover Leak Bank/First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust in Edwardsville.

Paul earned his Bachelor of Science degree in 1988 and his master’s degree in 1993, both in business administration, from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE).

A life-long resident of Edwardsville, Paul is active in the community as a member and past President of the Goshen Rotary Club; advisory board member, SIUE School of Pharmacy; board member and treasurer, Mitch n’ Friends; treasurer, EGHM USTA Pro Circuit tennis tournament; and member of the First Presbyterian Church Edwardsville where he serves on the finance committee.

Paul and his wife, Darla, have two adult children, Nathan (wife Paige), and Mallory.

