EDWARDSVILLE - Paul Abert is definitely a definition of a person who is active in the Edwardsville community, and also helps to shape the community in a positive way.

The Market President of Madison County for the Bank of Madison County, a division of the Bank of Belleville, and a longtime member of the board of the EGHM Foundation, he's also the treasurer of the Edwardsville Futures tennis tournament. The tournament is presented by the EGHM Foundation, and is looking forward to the 14th edition of the tournament, set for July 28-Aug. 3, 2025, at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

In an interview that followed a press conference to promote the tournament on June 30 at the Holiday Inn Express hotel, located right behind the Tennis Center, Abert indicated how much he's looking ahead to the 2025 tournament, as well as the events that surround the championships.

"I think it's teed up for another great year," Abert said. "Dave (Lipe, the tournament director and EHS boys and girls tennis coach) and his team do a great job. It's hard to believe this is the 14th year; I've been fortunate to be involved for 13 of those 14 years, and each year, it continues to get bigger, get better, and to Dave's point in the press conference, he's looking to tweak it just a little bit more, to take it up a notch on all avenues for the players, the participants, as far as the coaches, and the officials. As well as the attendees who come to watch the great tennis."

Abert described the economic impact on the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon area that the tournament brings as "tremendous."

"Well, to Dave's credit, he's been able to document, I think initially, 10 years ago, that it was approaching $250,000 in economic impact at that point," Abert said, "between hotel stays, and food and beverage. The folks that are here, really, not just the week of the actual tournament, but all of the pre-tournaments, the (Pro Wild Card Challenge, presented by the Gori Law Firm, this year set for July 23-24, along with the Doubles Shootout, presented by Jeb and Ginger Blasingame of Keller Williams Marquee Realty, scheduled for July 25) that are hosted, and the tennis impact he throws throughout the year through the program.

"So, we would say, and we would expect, those dollars have certainly exceeded the $250,000 mark for just that week, or two weeks that we're here. But think about that impact over the last 14 years. It brings people to Edwardsville to experience Edwardsville first-hand, which is always going to be a great thing."

The tournament also gives a big boost to the community as well, with its positive impact on the city, plus the fact that it's the only professional tennis tournament in the world where it's entirely conducted at a high school facility, especially one that's great as the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

"It is great for the school district to showcase their venue and what we provide here for the local community from a district perspective," Abert said. "Obviously, the City of Edwardsville's proud to be part of this, because they see the impact of bringing new people to the community, and get to experience what Edwardsville and the surrounding areas have to offer."

Needless to say, Abert is looking ahead to being involved in this year's edition of the Futures.

"It's a great week," Abert said. "These guys work really, really hard, and I'm just pleased, and honored to be a part of it, work mostly behind the scenes, and get to watch them work daily, and making something great happen. Please come out and check out the tournament; we'd love to see you here."

