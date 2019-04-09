ALTON - A patriotic Family Freedom Festival is planned from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Alton VFW Auxiliary Post 1308, 4445 N. Alby in Alton.

The day will offer games, food, a cake walk, basket raffles, with prizes and fun for the whole family.

Participating Groups will be as follows:

VFW Ritual Team; Boy Scouts of America; Alton Police & Fire Departments; Lewis & Clark Veterans Club; Mississippi Valley Blood Drive; and Nick Williams – Adopt a Rock Food for sale: Fried Fish / Burritos /Hot Dogs.

The Family Freedom Festival is an event started by National VFW Auxiliary. The VFW Auxiliary Post 1308 has existed since 1938.

“The VFW Auxiliary exists to support the VFW Post members and Auxiliary members whenever possible. We work toward positively impacting our community to promote patriotism and the freedoms guaranteed by our constitution. Connecting with families of veterans of foreign wars and active duty military is how we honor these brave men and women.” - Judy Wigger, VFW Auxiliary Post 1308 President.

The VFW Auxiliary Post 1308’s Family Freedom Fest is overseen by both Post and Auxiliary officers. The VFW Post 1308 current membership is more than 200.

The VFW Auxiliary Post 1308 goal for 2019 is to place a priority on encouraging younger and diverse membership.

“Upcoming fundraising events include VA hospitals and supporting the VFW National Children’s Home as well as other worthy causes” said Wigger.

