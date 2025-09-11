MARYVILLE — Students and staff at Maryville Elementary School gathered at the flagpole Monday to observe the 24th anniversary of the September 11 attacks and Patriot Day.

The event included the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, which took on special significance as the school community honored the day. Many participants expressed their patriotism by wearing flag-themed shirts and homemade patriotic hats.

The gathering aimed to remember the events of 9/11 and to reflect on the importance of national unity.

VIDEO:https://youtu.be/i4wNKy-jnio