BETHALTO - Patrick Bargiel is a committed student at Civic Memorial High School.

For his dedication, Patrick Bargiel is a Trade Student of the Month for the DD Homes Network.

Bargiel is a sophomore at CM, where he stays busy in his classes. He stands out for his academic success and his hard work in CM’s trades program.

He is currently enrolled in advanced construction trades and welding 3. Both classes require a lot of focus and dedication to the craft. Bargiel has a passion for welding and construction, and he balances the courseload well while also building on his love for both trades.

Bargiel began taking classes through CM’s trades program during his freshman year, and he never stopped. He quickly fell in love with the program and has enjoyed gaining more knowledge in different trades ever since.

Though Bargiel’s academics keep him busy, he still finds time to work at Sauce on the Side in Edwardsville. His ability to juggle his studies, his passions and his work is commendable.

He has some time before he has to make any final decisions, but Bargiel already knows what he wants to do after high school. His loved ones and teachers know he will succeed in whatever he sets his mind to.

“[I want to] go to SIUE for a degree in construction management,” Bargiel said.

Congratulations to Patrick for this recognition as a Trade Student of the Month for the DD Homes Network!

