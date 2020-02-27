BELLEVILLE - BJC HealthCare announced today Belleville Memorial Hospital has referred a patient to the Illinois Department of Public Health to be tested for the coronavirus or COVID-19.

BJC said based on travel history and medical symptoms, certain patients may be referred for additional testing.

The World Health Organization said early this week, an estimated 82,549 have been infected with the coronavirus throughout the world with 2,810 deaths. In the U.S., there have been 60 coronavirus cases reported. Most of the coronavirus cases have occurred in China with 78,497 cases.

BJC provided the following tips to avoid this virus:

Wash hands frequently.

Avoid contact with others who are sick.

Cover your mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, and immediately dispose of the tissue.

Stay home if you are sick.

Coronavirus Symptoms

Symptoms of the coronavirus are fever, cough and shortness of breath. The shortness of breath differs from the typical regular flu symptoms, which include fever, body aches, chills, fatigue, cough and headache.

A BJC note: Notify your health care provider if you feel sick and have traveled within the previous 14 days to China, or have been in contact with someone with the novel coronavirus.

