CHAMPAIGN – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that pavement patching of ramps at the Interstate 57/72 interchange in Champaign begins July 28.

Beginning at 9 a.m., the southbound I-57 ramp to eastbound I-72 will close for patching for one to two days and then move on as follows (with one or two days at each location):

Southbound to westbound

Northbound to eastbound

Eastbound to southbound

Westbound to northbound

Additionally, patching in the 1-57 mainline lanes will require lane closures for approximately two weeks. Current lane and ramp closures will be unaffected by this work.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For more information on IDOT projects, click here. For IDOT District 5 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict5 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on www.GettingAroundIllinois.com.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,200 miles of highway and nearly 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of Rebuild Illinois, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Six of Rebuild Illinois include almost $20.8 billion of improvements statewide on 7,897 miles of highway, 815 bridges and 1,181 additional safety improvements.

