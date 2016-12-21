EDWARDSVILLE - By very special arrangement, The Wildey Theatre welcomes concertgoers to an intimate concert with Pat Boone and his "Music & Memories" in the new year.

Boone will take the stage for two performances at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 and Sunday, Feb. 26.

Pat Boone was the second biggest charting artist of the late 1950s, second to only Elvis Presley. The artist holds the Billboard record for spending 220 consecutive weeks on the charts with one or more song each week.

In what the Wildey Theatre describes as a "funny and often touching autobiographical one-man show, the entertainment icon sings the hits and tells the stories of his 50-plus years in show business.

"From the early days of competing with Elvis for the number one spot on the pop music charts, to his film and television career to an inside glimpse of his family life, Boone shows why he's still one of the all-time greats," Wildey Theatre said in the event's description.

Tickets start at $70 each and are available for purchase on The Wildey Theatre's website at www.wildeytheatre.com or at the box office, located at 252 N Main St. in Edwardsville.

For more information about The Wildey Theatre, please contact 618-307-1750.

