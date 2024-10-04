WEST ALTON, Mo. – Missouri State Parks will officially open a new biking and walking trail at the Edward "Ted" and Pat Jones-Confluence State Park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. The trail expansion, which includes a half-mile path offering a panoramic view of the park and the Mississippi River, was funded by a gift from the estate of Pat Jones, who passed away in 2018.

The trustees of Pat Jones' estate — retired partners Dan Burkhardt, Bill Broderick, and Larry Sobol — have worked since her death to create the park's first trailhead area and bike path. The park is located at 1000 Riverlands Way in West Alton, Mo.

Pat and Ted Jones were known for their dedication to nature and state parks, actively supporting initiatives such as the Katy Trail and various conservation efforts throughout Missouri. The couple, who did not have children, chose to leave a legacy through financial contributions and land donations to the state.

"Pat actively supported other state parks and conservation programs and their initiatives, and we appreciate all they have done," said Missouri State Parks Director David Kelly, highlighting the lasting impact of the Jones' contributions.

Area resident Scott Mandrell expressed enthusiasm about the new trail, stating it will be "amazing for people to see" and described the experience as "humbling" due to the scenic views it will offer.

The new trail is expected to enhance the recreational opportunities available at the state park, furthering the couple's vision of sharing Missouri's natural beauty with its citizens.