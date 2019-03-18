Distinguished. Extinguished. The former probably describes how we all want to be thought of. The latter may reflect how our flame of faith feels.

Whether we walk with God or have chosen to make our own path, no one is immune to feeling broken, bruised or burned out. In these moments we tend to be more reflective. What did I do? Is it all for nothing? Where do I go from here? Feelings of fear and isolation keep interrupting and overwhelming our everyday life. Somebody make it stop!

Hit the pause button and soak this up: "(Matthew 12.20 NASB) a battered reed He will not break off, and a smoldering wick He will not put out". If that helps, let's keep going, "(Matthew 11.28-30 NCV) Come to me, all of you who are tired and have heavy loads, and I will give you rest. Accept my teachings and learn from me, because I am gentle and humble in spirit, and you will find rest for your lives. The burden that I ask you to accept is easy; the load I give you to carry is light.”

If what you have done is not working, let me encourage you to try something different. Put your burdens on bigger shoulders. Tell God every trouble you have and ask Him to make a way for you. Just that simply. Don't feel that you have to be good enough, or preface it with sinless syntax. Just blurt it out and let's see what happens. Believe and receive. God bless you!

Roger Bruce is pastor of River of Life Community Church in Godfrey. The church is located at 1414 West Delmar.

