ALTON - Pastor Tom Olney has announced his retirement from Faith Community Baptist Church in Godfrey after 52 years in the ministry.

Faith Baptist Church is located at 7505 Humbert Road in Godfrey. The Olneys will be honored with a retirement open house on Saturday, July 8. Pastor Olney’s final Sunday will be July 9, the 57th anniversary of the church. There will be an all-church potluck dinner following the morning worship service.

Olney completed four years at Bob Jones University, then attended seminary school in St. Louis to begin his career. He began filling the pulpit at Faith Baptist Church in November 1965 and he was married to his wife, Lee, in December of the same year. He has been a fixture at First Baptist Church since his start.

In 1974, Mississippi Valley Christian School was started in the basement of the church. In 1980, the school moved to the current location at 2009 Seminary Road in Alton, the former Western Military headquarters.

MVCS offers a Christian education to children K4 and K5 through 12th grade. For more information, contact the church office at (618) 462-1071.

The public is invited to attend the open house for Pastor Olney and his family with either the open house on July 8 or the final service on July 9.

