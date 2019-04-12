Wood River, IL - April 12, 2019– Recently the Board of Directors at Midwest Members Credit Union took the action of nominating Mike Frye for the Illinois Credit Union League Hall of Fame for his 38 years of service to the Credit Union as well as the Credit Union Political Action Council (CUPAC).

The ICUL accepted the nomination and inducted Mr. Frye into the Hall of Fame on April 5, 2019 at the ICUL Annual Convention in Chicago by League President Tom Kane.

Below is a brief statement read at the Hall of Fame induction. Mikes wife Marilyn and daughter Jill were present to accept the award.

Mike Frye, dedicated his entire adult life to further the credit union movement in Illinois. During his thirty-eight years as a Director of Midwest Members Credit Union, he placed its growth and that of other credit unions at the top of his personal agenda. This love for his credit union lead to his appointment as Chairman and during his twenty-nine years as Chairman, the credit union grew membership to over 17,600 members and assets to more than $125 million.

Mike was elected to the CUPAC Board of Directors in 2006 and served as its Treasurer for one year. His interest and knowledge of political matters impacting credit unions was a great asset to the Board during his tenure. He worked tirelessly to ensure credit union issues were brought to the attention of local, state and federal officials. He personally lobbied on behalf of his credit union membership and all Illinois credit unions at the GAC, Hike-The-Hill in D.C., and Legislative Days in Springfield. Mike was a passionate spokesman for credit unions as a clear and better alternative to banks.

Midwest Members Credit Union would like to offer our congratulations and sincerest thanks to Mike’s Family.

