EDWARDSVILLE — The Madison County Circuit Clerk’s Office is now offering passport photo service, making it a one-stop shop for passport processing.

Circuit Clerk Tom McRae announced the new service started this week. He said his office process its first passport photo of a 1-year-old girl.

McRae said Cecelia Borgens is the first person to get her photo taken at the Circuit Clerk’s Office. He said her mother, Jill Borgens, had a photo taken at another location and brought the picture in to the Circuit Clerk’s office to attach to the child’s passport application.

Deputy Circuit Clerk Stacey Turner advised Borgens that her daughter’s previous photo would likely not be acceptable because the little girl had her eyes closed in the picture. She said the federal government routinely rejects passport photos for a number of different reasons resulting in delays in what can be an already lengthy process.

“Cecelia wasn’t exactly thrilled with getting her picture taken but after a few attempts the photo turned out great.” Angela Bentlage, manager of the civil division of the Circuit Clerk’s office, said. “She’s a cutie.”

Article continues after sponsor message

On June 5, the Circuit Clerk’s office began the new service after acquiring the equipment specifically designed to take pictures for passports.

The Circuit Clerks' office processed nearly 1,000 passports a year for the past several years. Until now individuals had to bring in a photo taken somewhere else to complete the passport application.

“Now it’s a one stop for both the photo and the application process,” McRae said. “My hope in offering this service is to make applying for a passport more convenient for our residents and make their travel plans a little easier.”

The pictures are taken in at the Madison County Courthouse, 155 N. Main St., Room 120 (first floor), Edwardsville. The office is open Monday to Friday (business days) from 8:30 a.m. 4:30 a.m. The cost per photo is $12 and no appointment is necessary.

“It’s great to see people coming in to the courthouse for something fun and exciting like international travel,” McRae said. “We are very excited about offering this new service.”

More like this: