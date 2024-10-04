WOOD RIVER - Amare, a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit recovery community organization, announces a significant leadership transition as its original founder and Executive Director, Ty Bechel, steps down to focus on the expansion and growth of his nonprofit training, coaching, and consulting company, Bechel & Associates Nonprofit Consulting and his other endeavor with IT Consultants and Managed Service Provider, Simple ITSM.

Ty, who founded Amare in 2014 and officially incorporated the organization in 2015, has been a leader in the recovery community for over a decade. He and his team’s work has helped hundreds of individuals and families on their journey to recovery and wellness.

In his announcement, Ty shared, “Founding Amare has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. Watching it grow from an idea into a vital support system for our community has been a humbling journey. As I pass the torch to Carson, I have full confidence that Amare will continue to flourish and expand its reach to help even more people in need. I am excited to take the next step in my professional journey, where I will have the opportunity to dedicate myself to empower other nonprofits to achieve their missions through Bechel & Associates Nonprofit Consulting, travel and speak at conferences, and introduce Simple ITSM to any organization in need of IT, software, and computer network security needs.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Carson Conn, the new Executive Director, brings a deep commitment to the mission of recovery and community support. Carson has been actively involved in various capacities at Amare, and she is focused on continuing the legacy of the organization Bechel and his team built while implementing new initiatives with the current Amare team that will drive further impact.

“Ty has built an incredible foundation, and I am honored to continue the work that Amare has been doing in our community. My focus will be on building upon our strengths while exploring new ways to reach more individuals and families in their recovery journeys,” said Conn.

Amare will remain a beacon of hope for those in recovery, providing vital programs and services to support mental health, substance use recovery, and the overall community. The organization will continue to evolve while staying true to its core values of compassion, empowerment, and community healing.

For more information, please contact Amare at 618-331-5905 or visit their website at www.amarenfp.org or for nonprofit consulting and training or IT and software needs, contact Ty at 618-780-4843.