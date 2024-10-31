JERSEYVILLE - The Jerseyville Public Library will be hosting NASA Solar System Ambassador Jeff Bernth at Wock Lake on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 as they party with the stars at the Star Party. All are invited to view through telescopes provided by the library, with binoculars you bring yourself or with your naked eye, the beauty of the night sky featuring a crescent moon, Saturn, Neptune, Uranus and more! Bundle up and head out to Wock Lake at 205 June Street from 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm and remember, there is no school the next day! No registration necessary.

Thanksgiving is the theme for LEGO Club (ages K-7th grade) on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 at 10 a.m. The Library provides the LEGOs for participants to make the theme or their own masterpieces and the Library will display the creations in the Children’s Area all month long.

Preschool Storytime for children ages 2-6 will be hosted by children’s librarian, Miss Laurie. Parents are encouraged to bring their children to the Library on Tuesday, November 26 at 10 a.m. for a fun time of books and music geared toward this preschool aged group. During construction, there will be a take home craft available.

The Library will be closed for the following holidays: Sunday, November 10 and Monday, November 11 for Veterans Day; Wednesday, November 27, the Library will close early at 6 p.m., and Thursday, November 28 the Library will be closed for Thanksgiving.

While on the subject of Thanksgiving, head to the Library to purchase raffle tickets for a beautiful Thanksgiving Basket provided by the Friends of the Library. There are many fall related items including a roaster, pumpkin cookie jar, baking items and even a $50 gift card to Sinclair's. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5. Drawing will be held on Monday, November 18 at 2 p.m. All proceeds benefit library programming and materials.

Don’t forget to visit Wock Lake during November to walk around the path while reading the StoryWalk® book, "Veteran’s Heroes in Our Neighborhood" by Valeri Pfundstein, sponsored this month by the Wock Family in memory of Jack and Barb Wock.

All Library events and programming are open to the public regardless of library card status. There are many community resources available to those without a card including photocopying and printing, faxing, scanning, notary by appointment, public use computers and more. Library cards are necessary for checking out materials and accessing the Library’s digital resources.

Follow the Library @jvillelibrary on its social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube) for events and programming. Pick up a copy of the latest newsletter at the library or view it online at www.jerseyvillelibrary.org. You may contact library staff for more information or to register for programs at (618) 498-9514.

