ALTON – DIY Shop - Party On Broadway will be celebrating its sixth year in business.

The business is hosting a “Let’s Celebrate 6 years of Creative Fun” taking place at Party On Broadway at 307 E Broadway, Alton, IL., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1.

Party On Broadway will be offering shop specials as a gift to our customers, Select merchandise (up to 75 percent OFF), free make n take at 9 am where guests can make 1 free pair of pom pom earrings. Unfinished wood blanks BOGO 50 percent off. For additional celebration discounts, view our event at:

www.facebook.com/partyonbroadway/events.

Owner Vickie Hopkins provided these comments:

"New in 2020

We are expanding our DIY offerings from Wood Monograms/Door Hangers/wood crafts, Sign Making to include Wreath making, soap making, creating your own jewelry, knitting blankets, etc. We are interested in talking with makers who want to grow their business. DIY nights are so popular, we want to help spotlight makers who don’t have their own DIY shop. You may contact us at 314-795-9003 to book your next DIY party of sign-up for a DIY night at www.partyonbroadway.com/calendar. We can’t wait to paint with you.

"In conjunction with this, we will be using half of our storefront for customers to shop from. This part of the shop will have a Farmhouse/Boutique feel to it, and we will phase into that look throughout the year. Many times, we have people who feel they aren’t crafty, but they would like to purchase our décor. Since we do not do make everything our customers are looking for, we will take select items in on consignment. Instead of new boutique clothing, we will be selling gently used clothing."

