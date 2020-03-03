JERSEYVILLE – In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak one economic development organization is working with local employers to provide information.“As news of the Coronavirus spread, we began to see employers searching for information”, said Shari Albrecht, Executive Director of JEDC Partners in Progress.

“We wanted to start early to provide area employers with the information necessary to keep their employees and their families healthy.”Partners in Progress reached out to the Jersey County Health Department to provide CDC guidelines for employers. Jersey County Health Department Preparedness Coordinator/Communicable Disease Coordinator, Heidi Carter quickly pulled together national guidelines and worked with Partners in Progress staff to create the resource material.

“Prevention is really about common-sense personal hygiene and providing a flexible and supportive atmosphere for employees," said Carter.

Albrecht & Carter referenced CDC advice for employers:

Encourage sick employees to stay home!

Separate sick employees from other employees.

Encourage respiratory etiquette and good personal hygiene in the workplace.

Educate employees on prevention steps before traveling.

Always consult with a healthcare professional when in doubt.

“Our goal is to have a healthy economy. We really believe that it is only possible with a healthy workforce”, said Albrecht.

Partners in Progress marketing staff has created a poster outlining steps that employers can take to prevent the spread of disease. Posters are available, free of charge to all employers. Posters may be picked up at the Jerseyville City Hall vestibule or the Jersey County Public Health Office.

Posters are also available on the JEDC Facebook page or by contacting the poster’s creator, Michael Ward, JEDC Marketing at the Jerseyville City Hall.

Employers may contact Heidi Carter, Preparedness Coordinator/Communicable Disease Coordinator Jersey County Health Department at 618-498-9565 x335 or via email at hcarter@jerseycountyhealth.orgfor additional information on prevention.JEDC Partners in Progress is an economic development organization dedicated to growing a healthy economy across the region. You may contact Shari Albrecht, Executive Director for information on programs available. Shari can be reached at sharialbrecht@jedc-il.usor 618/639-5332.

