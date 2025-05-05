BELLEVILLE - St. Clair County Transit District and Citizens for Modern Transit are gearing up for National Bike to Work Week (May 12-19) by reminding area residents that bicycling to work is easier than ever thanks to the availability of the MetroBikeLink System. It boasts 39 miles of paved bike pathways in St. Clair County, Ill., that directly connect to six Metro Transit Centers, offering seamless integration of bike and transit use via MetroBus or MetroLink to get to thousands of places of employment in the bi-state region. To help spread the word and encourage participation, partners are asking those who bike to work to post photos to social media platforms using #BringYourBikeOnBoard.

Street teams will be at the Shiloh-Scott, Belleville and Fairview Heights Transit Centers on Monday, May 12 from 6 to 8 a.m. passing granola bars out to morning commuters, along with information about the MetroBikeLink System and the #BringYourBikeOnBoard effort. Those who post a photo using #BringYourBikeOnBoard or send it to info@cmt-stl.org will be entered to win a bike to work prize package valued at more than $200. It includes a free monthly transit pass, a $75 gift card to Bike Surgeon, a bike seat bag, a MetroBikeLink water bottle and a green Public Transit t-shirt. The winner will be notified the afternoon of Friday, May 16, which is National Bike to Work Day.

“The MetroBikeLink System is a fantastic community amenity that is highly utilized on a daily basis,” said Ken Sharkey, Managing Director of the St. Clair County Transit District. “Those who haven’t used it as part of their daily work commute are encouraged to give it a try during National Bike to Work Week.”

The main artery of the MetroBikeLink System is a trail running adjacent to the MetroLink alignment. It starts at the Shiloh-Scott Transit Center and extends 14 miles to include the College, Belleville, Swansea, Memorial Hospital and Fairview Heights Transit Centers – and will soon add a seventh station as a 5-mile trail is currently under construction as part of the MetroLink expansion project to MidAmerica St. Louis Airport.

Those who bike to work can also take advantage of Citizens for Modern Transit’s free Guaranteed Ride Home program, which offers subsidized access to more immediate transportation options if a need arises.

To learn more about the MetroBikeLink System, the #BringYourBikeOnBoard initiative or CMT’s Guaranteed Ride Home program, visit www.scctd.org or cmt-stl.org.

The St. Clair County Transit District (SCCTD) was founded in 1981 and contracts with Bi-State Development to provide public transportation services in St. Clair County, Ill., by way of 11 MetroLink stations and 13 MetroBus routes and with Southwestern Illinois College to offer paratransit services as well as on-demand, micro transit via the SCCTD Flyer in seven communities. SCCTD has also established and maintains the ever-evolving MetroBikeLink System of interconnecting trails and bike paths that seamlessly connect to six Metro Transit Centers – linking individuals to jobs, education, healthcare, entertainment, trails and other destinations throughout the bi-state region. To learn more, visit www.SCCTD.org or follow the District on Facebook, X, Instagram or LinkedIn.

Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT) is the St. Louis region’s transit advocacy organization. Established in 1985 to help bring light rail to St. Louis, CMT’s mission is focused on championing, challenging, encouraging and advocating for public transit in an effort to drive economic growth and improve quality of life. To help support this mission, the organization works to develop ridership programming, transform spaces around transit stops, help secure local and federal transit funding, serve as a strong and effective voice on transit-related issues and opportunities, and ensure safe, convenient, user-friendly and affordable access to the area’s integrated public transportation system. To learn more, visit www.CMT-STL.org or follow the organization on Facebook, X, Instagram or LinkedIn.

