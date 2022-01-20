BELLEVILLE - Transit riders, area residents, elected officials and stakeholders are invited to weigh in on the two design concepts developed for the “Transit Stop Transformation” Project underway at the Belleville Transit Center. The designs – developed by St. Louis-based transportation engineering and planning firm CBB, with the help of public input received from residents last fall – are centered around an “Art Grows in Belleville” theme and feature garden and artist pallet visions. There will be several in-person and virtual opportunities for residents and transit riders to vote for their favorite design during a two-week period starting Friday, Jan. 21. The concept preferred by the public will be finalized in February and construction will get underway in late April/early May.

The public can provide feedback on and vote for their favorite concept at the Belleville Transit Center (800 Scheel Street), from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Jan. 21; 7 to 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26; 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27; and 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2. The concepts will also be on display from Friday, Jan. 21 through Friday, Feb. 4 at the Downtown Belleville YMCA – Kern Center, Belleville Public Library, Belleville City Hall, Cosmic Comics Games & Collectibles and The Shoppes at the Olde Towne Mall. Those interested can provide feedback online at www.cmt-stl.org.

The “Transit Stop Transformation” Project at the Belleville Transit Center is being spearheaded by Citizens for Modern Transit and AARP in St. Louis in collaboration with St. Clair County Transit District and Metro Transit. Partners hosted a series of design workshops in late 2021 to get a better understanding of what the community would like to see at the Belleville Transit Center. From there, the two design concepts set to be voted on were created. Both work to transform the existing space into an active, urban oasis that reflects the rich arts background of the local community. They also showcase a deep understanding of and commitment to equitable development around transit, the impact and possibility of play, and the ability for creative interventions to produce long-term impact in neighborhoods accessible for residents of all ages.

“These projects are rooted in community,” commented Kimberly Cella, executive director of Citizens for Modern Transit. “It is important we create spaces that reflect the pulse of the area, and in order to do so effectively, we need public input. We very much encourage area residents take a few minutes to share their thoughts on the two concepts, which came to life based on what the community wanted to see.”

The “Transit Stop Transformation” Project at the Belleville Transit Center is the third transformation project. Transformations were also completed at the Emerson Park Transit Center in East St. Louis in August 2021 and at a MetroBus stop in Maplewood in June 2020.

To learn more, call 314.231.7272 or visit www.cmt-stl.org.

About Citizens for Modern Transit

Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT) is the region’s transit advocacy organization. It was established in 1985 to help bring light rail to St. Louis and works to develop, support and enhance programming and initiatives to ensure safe, convenient and affordable access to the region’s integrated public transportation system. CMT champions, challenges, encourages and advocates for public transit in an effort to drive economic growth and improve the quality of life in the St. Louis region.

About AARP in St. Louis

AARP in St. Louis is the local connection for AARP - the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people to choose how they live as they age. Locally this is done through virtual & in-person engagement opportunities, legislative efforts on the local, state and federal level, educational resources, and volunteer opportunities. Advocating for and supporting efforts that contribute to creating a lifelong community is at the core of what we do in the St. Louis region. www.aarp.org/stlouis

About Metro Transit

Metro Transit operates the St. Louis region’s public transportation system, which includes 18 battery electric buses and nearly 400 clean-burning diesel buses that serve 59 MetroBus routes in eastern Missouri and southwestern Illinois. Metro also operates MetroLink light rail vehicles on 46 miles of track serving 38 stations in the two-state area, and operates Metro Call-A-Ride, a paratransit fleet of 122 vans. Metro Transit is a Bi-State Development enterprise.

About St. Clair County Transit District

Founded in 1981, St. Clair County Transit District oversees 11 MetroLink stations and 18 bus routes in St. Clair County, Ill. If commuters have questions about service, they can call (618) 628-8090 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, visit www.scctd.org.

