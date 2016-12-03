BETHALTO – Instead of wishing they were “wasted away again in Margaritaville,” the Parrot Heads of the Riverbend are once again hoping to serve the less fortunate in the community.

The Second Annual Robert “Sean” Hilligoss Memorial Blood and Toy Drive will be held between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 at the Rolling Hills Golf Course in Godfrey. The drive not only will benefit young children who will not have to go without presidents this holiday season. The blood donations provided in the event will go on to help those in need of life-saving medical care.

“For the past six years, the Parrot Heads sponsor at least two, and sometimes three, blood drives,” Parrot Heads of the Riverbend co-founder Kevin Hilligoss said. “This event is in the honor of fallen fellow Parrot Head, and my brother, Sean.”

Sean Hilligoss died suddenly at the age of 44. He served as a veteran probation officer for over 20 years with the Madison County Probation Office and also worked as a security chief at the Scottrade Center.

“When Sean passed away, he was an organ donor and as he wished, his organs were donated,” Kevin Hilligoss said. “So, even at death, Sean wanted to help others. In Sean’s memory, we continue to give back to the community with a blood drive in his honor.”

Each unit of blood donated saves three lives. With this particular blood drive, the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center will provide a grant to Gilson Brown School in Godfrey when the drive reaches 20 units.

“Sean attended Gilson Brown School, so again, it is a way of giving back,” he said.

While some may be a bit squeamish of giving blood or are unable to give, guests to the benefit can still help a great cause by bringing in unwrapped toys. The Parrot Heads of the Riverbend will then donate all of the toys to the local Toys for Tots program in memory of Sean. Toy collection boxes have also been spread out across the region, including the Madison County Probation Office in Edwardsville and East Alton.

“With this event, his club can continue his beliefs and efforts in giving back and helping others in the community in which he came from, which is the motto of the Parrot Heads of the Riverbend,” Kevin Hilligoss said. “’Leaving the world a bit better than the way we found it’ and “partying with a purpose.’”

Kevin fondly remembers that Sean’s loves in his life were his two daughters, his family and friends as well as his work.

“Christmas Day was one of his favorites,” he said. “He got to see his girls’ eyes light up by seeing Christmas decorations and them opening their toys. If this toy drive can have the same effect on another child, Sean would be smiling. Seeing a proud and grateful father smile as their children open Christmas presents makes me a proud brother and a proud uncle.”

Since it formed six years ago, Parrot Heads of the Riverbend has raised and donated $71,000 to local organizations which asked for their help and assistance. Its members have also volunteered and donated over 2,000 hours towards these efforts.

For more information about the Parrot Heads of the Riverbend, please visit their website at http://www.photrb.org.

