ALTON - Over the weekend, a local organization showed their gratitude for our brothers and sisters in blue.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Parrot Heads of the Riverbend, an organization comprised of Jimmy Buffet fans who are firm believers in "leaving things just a little better than they found them and having a blast while doing it," delivered meals to the Alton Police Department. 

"We delivered lunch/dinner and desserts to the Alton Police Department just to thank them for their service and dedication," Parrot Heads of the Riverbend President Kevin Hilligoss said. 

Along with local law enforcement agencies, Parrot Heads of the Riverbend has supported the Boys and Girls Club of Bethalto, Alton Main Street, Senior Services Plus, Riverbend Humane Society and the Bucket Brigade. 

More like this:

Oct 15, 2024 - YWCA To Host Annual Trivia Night Fundraiser

Oct 30, 2024 - Unforgettable Night of Fun and Philanthropy at YWCA Southwestern Illinois’ Trivia Night Fundraiser

Nov 14, 2024 - Alaysia Hendricks's Hard Work Stands Out at Alton High School

Sep 19, 2024 - Annual Tootsie Roll Drive: Alton Knights Rally for Local Support

Oct 4, 2024 - Riverbend Rotary Literacy Grant Benefits West Elementary School in Alton

 