ALTON - Over the weekend, a local organization showed their gratitude for our brothers and sisters in blue.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Parrot Heads of the Riverbend, an organization comprised of Jimmy Buffet fans who are firm believers in "leaving things just a little better than they found them and having a blast while doing it," delivered meals to the Alton Police Department.

"We delivered lunch/dinner and desserts to the Alton Police Department just to thank them for their service and dedication," Parrot Heads of the Riverbend President Kevin Hilligoss said.

Along with local law enforcement agencies, Parrot Heads of the Riverbend has supported the Boys and Girls Club of Bethalto, Alton Main Street, Senior Services Plus, Riverbend Humane Society and the Bucket Brigade.

More like this: