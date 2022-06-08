ALTON - Luke Parmentier had two hits and drove in the game's only run, while Hayden Garner, Tyler Robinson and Lucas Moore combined to hold Piasa Southwestern's summer baseball team to six hits while striking out seven as Alton Post 126's senior American Legion baseball team took a 1-0 decision over the Piasa Birds Tuesday night at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park in Alton.

Parmentier's RBI took place in the home half of the fourth inning and turned out to be the only run of the game to give the Legionnaires the win.

Besides Parmentier's showing at the plate, Nick Rayfield also had a pair of hits while Hayden Sherman, Andrew Wieneke and Ashton Schepers also had hits.

\Garner started and allowed three hits while walking three and striking out one, Robinson only allowed one hit while walking one and fanning five and Moore gave up a pair of hits while walking one and striking out one.

Colin LeMarr and Brantley each had a pair of hits for Southwestern, while Hunter Newell and Austin also had hits.

Marcus Payne started on the mound and allowed three hits while striking out two, while Quinten Strohbeck also pitched three innings, allowing a run on four hits, the run being earned, while walking one and fanning three.

The Legionnaires will be playing in a tournament Thursday through Sunday in Ballwin, Mo., then play at Trenton next Tuesday night in an 8 p.m. first pitch, then play in a tournament at Trenton the weekend of June 17-19, then playing Troy at Father McGivney Catholic High's Griffins Field June 21 at 8 p.m.

