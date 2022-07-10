ALTON - Luke Parmentier had two hits and an RBI, while Andrew Wieneke struck out nine batters in six innings of work on the mound as Alton Post 126's senior American Legion baseball team won a key District 22 game over Highland 3-2 at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park Thursday night.

The win concluded a three-game home stand for the Legionnaires, who solidified a top seed in the upcoming District 22 playoffs that start on July 19.

Alton scored single runs in the first three innings to take a 3-0 lead before Highland scored twice in the fourth to cut the lead to 3-2, but could get no closer as Post 126 shut down Highland to take the win.

Article continues after sponsor message

Parmentier had two hits and the only RBI of the game for the Legionnaires, while Hayden Garner also had two hits and both Nick Rayfield and Miles WIndmiller each had a hit for Alton.

Wieneke pitched magnificently for the Legionnaires, giving up two runs on eight hits, both earned while walking no one and fanning nine. Max Ontis pitched a perfect seventh inning to gain the save for Alton.

Alton plays its final regular-season home game against Troy Tuesday night at Lloyd Hopkins Field in an 8 p.m. first pitch. The Legionnaires end the regular season at a tournament in Danville July 15-17, playing Rock Island next Friday afternoon at 2 p.m, with the rest of the tournament schedule to be announced.

The District 22 playoffs will be held July 19-21, with the Fifth Division tournament in Harrisburg July 22-24 and the state tournament set for Aviston July 27-31. The Legion Great Lakes Regional, where the Illinois champion will play, will be held Aug. 3-7 in Midland, Mich. and the Legion World Series will be played in its now-traditional home of Shelby, N.C. Aug. 11-17.

More like this: