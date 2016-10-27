EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Parks Department is once again hosting the popular Winter Concert Series at the Wildey Theatre which features entertainment paired with delicious appetizers. The concert series, which was first held at the Leclaire Room of the N.O. Nelson Complex, is now entering its ninth year of entertaining the community.

Last year the Parks Department introduced the option to purchase tickets as either a concert and pre-reception package or the concert alone. These two options will continue to be offered for the price of either $9 plus processing fees for the show only or $14 plus processing fees for the concert and pre-reception featuring heavy appetizers.

The 2016-2017 Winter Concert Series line-up is as follows:

November 18th – The Green McDonough Band showcasing St. Louis blues music

December 16th – Lucky Old Sons presents A Very Lucky Christmas

January 20th – Father Son & Friends featuring traditional Celtic-Americana folk music and dancers

February 17th – Falling Fences featuring Irish pub tunes with original music and unique covers

March 10th – Dueling Pianos featuring whatever you can throw at them

All shows take place on Friday nights with food starting at 5:45 p.m. and music starting at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Guests will enjoy the beautiful event spaces on the 2nd and 3rd floors of the theatre before making their way to the comfortable theatre seating for the show.

Tickets for all of the shows in the Winter Concert Series are now available online at www.wildeytheatre.com or by calling 618-307-1750 or at the Wildey Theatre Ticket Office located at 252 N. Main Street. For more information about this series, please contact Katie Grable at the Edwardsville Parks Department at (618) 692-7538.

