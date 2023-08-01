EDWARDSVILLE – More than 300 young athletes wrapped up the 2023 spring/summer season of the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department’s softball league this month. This annual Parks and Recreation activity drew participants in four age groups: kindergarten, first/second grade, third/fourth grade and 12U.

It kicked off with practices in April followed by games at the Vadalabene ball fields in May, June and July. It also featured a pitching clinic with Edwardsville High School softball Coach Caty Ponce Happe for the 12U participants. The third/fourth grade and 12U age groups finished with a championship series in mid-July. Of the six teams in the third/fourth grade group, top finishers SMS Engineers and Solar Solutions played for the title, with SMS Engineers getting the win.

In the 12U group, the Solution Roofing and Clean Eatz team met in the title match, with Solution Roofing coming out on top and earning championship rings for each member of the team. This was the first year that rings were awarded. Seven teams participated in that age group.

This year’s first/second grade age group fielded seven teams, and the kindergarten age group had three teams.

“It was a great season with a talented and diverse group of local athletes eager to learn, grow their softball skill set and compete,” said Canee’ Brown, the sports and recreation superintendent for the Parks and Recreation Department, who oversees the program with Sports and Recreation Coordinator Jeremy Dempsey. “Girls softball is our largest sports program. It’s a pleasure to continue to offer this sport year after year and see the players, families and coaches enjoying it so much. Youth softball would not be as successful without our volunteer coaches and local businesses that sponsored teams.”

The Parks and Recreation Department hosts competitive and recreational sports leagues for youths and adults throughout the year. Fall and winter will include opportunities to play rugby, kickball and basketball for youths and adults, plus softball and cornhole for adults. For information about the City’s Parks and Recreation Department and its sports leagues, visit www.cityofedwardsville.com/parks

