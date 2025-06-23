EDWARDSVILLE — A Parkinson’s support group at the Edwardsville YMCA has been providing resources, activities, and social connection for people living with the disease and their caregivers since summer 2019.

The group meets at 2 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the Edwardsville YMCA Niebur Center, located at 1200 Essic Drive in Edwardsville. It is open to individuals with Parkinson’s, their caregivers, and anyone interested in learning more about the condition. The support group continues to add people with each session.

Jean Price, a retired nurse who has volunteered as a facilitator for two years, described the group as a place where participants “do some fun things” and share practical tips to make everyday life easier.

The program often features guest speakers, including healthcare professionals such as pharmacists, physical therapists, and dietitians, as well as instructors offering yoga and spinning classes on stationary bikes.

Past sessions have covered topics like deep brain stimulation and adaptive equipment, with attendees encouraged to exchange advice based on their own experiences.

Mary LaRose, a retired physical therapist and recent facilitator, said the group sometimes breaks into separate discussions for caregivers and people with Parkinson’s to address their specific needs.

Price noted that while she had no prior experience with Parkinson’s Disease, her involvement with the group has been educational and inspiring.

“These people are so strong," she said. "We laugh and they talk. It is a social thing."

The next scheduled program on Aug. 5, 2025, will feature Rock Steady Boxing, a specialized fitness class designed to help people with Parkinson’s improve their strength and coordination.

The Edwardsville YMCA provides space and support for the group, with Ann MacClaine, health and wellness director, attending many meetings.

The group continues to adapt its programming based on participant input to best serve the community affected by Parkinson’s Disease.

