O’FALLON - Parker Livie is a well-rounded student.

For his accomplishments, Parker Livie is a College Prep Station Student of the Month for O’Fallon Township High School.

Livie, a senior, has played all levels of soccer at the high school since he was a freshman. It takes a lot of dedication and hard work to balance academics and athletics, but Livie makes it look simple.

If that wasn’t enough, he is also involved in multiple extracurriculars through the high school. He joined Future Business Leaders of America, Healthcare Occupations Student Association, Spanish Club, and Model UN, among other clubs. These activities keep him busy, but he enjoys learning more about the community and world around him by engaging with these groups.

When Livie isn’t studying, practicing, or busy with his extracurriculars, he works a part-time job and plays club soccer. He also regularly volunteers at his church, collecting many hours of community service. He enjoys spending time with his friends and playing soccer in his free time.

Livie has big plans for the future, and his teachers and loved ones know he can complete anything he sets his mind to.

“[I plan to] go to college in hopes of becoming an anesthesiologist,” he shared.

Congratulations to Parker for this recognition from College Prep Station and O’Fallon Township High School!

