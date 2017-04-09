Parker enters guilty plea in Alton case
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons announced that a Belleville man pleaded guilty late last week in connection with a September 2014 fatal shooting that occurred in Alton.
Antoine D. Parker (d.o.b. 11/13/78), who was charged on September 10, 2014, pleaded guilty to armed robbery, a Class X felony, and was sentenced to 18 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
On September 6th, 2014, Alton Police responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting around 4:00 p.m. at an abandoned home located at 1000 Market St. They found Melvin L. Hayes, a 39- year-old St. Louis resident, dead from a single gunshot wound. Investigation has indicated that the shooting was drug related. Parker, along with Bruce D. Bradley (d.o.b 04/09/76) were charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery, both Class X felonies.
Although Bradley pleaded guilty to the murder charge, Parker still faced the charges based on accountability for his role in the accident. Bradley was sentenced to 35 years in prison in September 2016. Parker was sentenced to 18 years in prison. Maximum penalty for armed robbery is 6-30 years.
State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons commended the work of First Assistant State’s Attorney Jennifer Mudge, the Alton Police Department, and the Madison County Coroner’s Office for their work that led to the successful resolution of this case.
