EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons announced that a Belleville man pleaded guilty late last week in connection with a September 2014 fatal shooting that occurred in Alton.

Antoine D. Parker (d.o.b. 11/13/78), who was charged on September 10, 2014, pleaded guilty to armed robbery, a Class X felony, and was sentenced to 18 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

On September 6th, 2014, Alton Police responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting around 4:00 p.m. at an abandoned home located at 1000 Market St. They found Melvin L. Hayes, a 39- year-old St. Louis resident, dead from a single gunshot wound. Investigation has indicated that the shooting was drug related. Parker, along with Bruce D. Bradley (d.o.b 04/09/76) were charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery, both Class X felonies.