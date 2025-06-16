Shelbi Ryals, a young area softball player, has been selected to compete in the USSSA All American Games this summer in Viera, Fla. The tournament will take place from July 28 to August 2 at the USSSA Space Coast Complex, where Ryals will have the opportunity to face some of the nation’s top young players.

Her parents, Aaron and Sissy Ryals, said this honor offers Shelbi a chance to develop her skills, connect with college coaches, and build lasting memories.

“This incredible experience will not only elevate her game, but also inspire her to keep dreaming big and taking her softball journey to the next level,” they said.

To help cover travel expenses, lodging, tournament fees, and uniforms, the Ryals family has launched a GoFundMe campaign. They are seeking community support to make Shelbi’s participation possible.

“Every donation no matter how small brings us one step closer to the field and making this dream a reality,” the family said. They also encourage those unable to contribute financially to share the fundraiser with others.

Here is the link to the fundraiser: https://gofund.me/a58a0a06

