BETHALTO - A man injured in a small scooter crash around 6 p.m. Monday is reported to be in stable condition in the ICU at St. Louis University Hospital, Bethalto Fire Chief Brian Buhs said on Wednesday afternoon.

Buhs said the crash occurred at the end of Timberwood Drive in Bethalto and when the 21-year-old victim was found, he was discovered at the bottom of a hill and had sustained significant injuries and trauma. He was quickly tended to by Bethalto Fire Department first responders and transported to St. Louis Regional Airport where he could be airlifted to St. Louis University Hospital.

Buhs praised the first responders for their valiant efforts with the man and said the quick actions of the Bethalto and Alton Memorial staff definitely were life-saving in this case.

Buhs said it had not yet been determined exactly what happened in the crash because of the man's condition at the time of the crash and there were no eyewitnesses.

"The man definitely required a lot of care at the scene," Buhs said.

