ALTON - Police were called to Monument and Broadway in the early morning hours of Sunday morning due to an unresponsive driver.

Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said police were called to the scene after a passerby noticed a man was unconscious in his car. When the man was found to be unresponsive, Simmons said paramedics and the fire department were called to the scene just after 4 a.m. Sunday.

The condition of the man is not known at this time, and Simmons could not comment if the man was under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of the incident. Traffic was not delayed during the response.

