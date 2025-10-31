ALTON - As the parade marshal, Karen Wilson shared she was honored to lead the 108th Alton Halloween Parade.

“It’s pretty special,” Wilson said. “Since I grew up in Alton, I've been coming to these parades forever, and so the fact that I'm a parade marshal is just sort of surreal.”

Thousands of people gathered in downtown Alton on Halloween night, Oct. 31, 2025, for the parade. Sponsored by the East End Improvement Association, the Alton Halloween Parade is one of the oldest in the country.

Wilson joked that they probably asked several people before her to serve as the parade marshal, but she was happy to take on the role.

“It's quite an honor,” she said. “How can you say no? Plus, who doesn't love a parade?”

Wilson was accompanied by her granddaughter Penny and neighbor Lila. She shared that her grandson also came home to Alton from Illinois College in order to watch his grandmother in the parade.

Before the event began, Wilson said she was most excited to see all the people she knew. She shared that she previously participated in the parade as a member of Alton High School's Marching 100 and later as an adviser to the student council

She noted her appreciation for the City of Alton and the continuing parade tradition.

“It's so fun to see the whole community come together,” Wilson said. “Thanks to East End for continuing to do this parade, because I know it's a lot of work, and all the organizations who participate. It's a lot of work for them, too. I love this place.”

