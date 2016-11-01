EDWARDSVILLE – The annual Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce Halloween Parade turned out to be everything it was promised with a “TV Classics” theme and more.

Float entries took the theme and expressed their creativity while bringing shows like “Gilligan’s Island,” “Happy Days,” “The Addams Family” to life through the streets of Edwardsville.

Desiree Bennyhoff, president/CEO of the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce, couldn’t have been more pleased with the parade’s outcome.

“We're humbled and delighted to be the host organization of this parade,” she said. “It’s a fantastic experience for families. We're honored to work in tandem with the Edwardsville Police Department and the city's Public Works Department.

“The city of Edwardsville is a key partner - without the dedication of Edwardsville's entire police force, this annual tradition would not be possible. We are in frequent communication with the police to ensure the safety of spectators and participants.”

Bennyhoff added: “We're grateful to our generous Halloween Parade sponsors: 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, J.F. Electric, Associated Pediatric Dentistry, Cassens & Sons, Gori Julian Associates, McDonalds, RP Lumber/Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties, Commerce Bank, Glik's Department Store, Goddard School, HireLevel and South Side's All-Star Collision Center.”

Bennyhoff said she thought the “TV Classics” theme worked perfectly this year.

“We wanted a theme that would complement the family-friendly atmosphere of the Halloween parade, and "TV Classics" was identified as something that would appeal to everyone,” she said.

Awards were given for first, second and third place for small commercial, large commercial, small non-profit, large non-profit, and neighborhood, school and youth groups.

First Clover Leaf Bank was the overall float grand champion winner.

