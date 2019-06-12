GODFREY - Papa Toodles Salon in Godfrey is collecting supplies and donations for the residents who live in Calhoun County after the recent flood.

The flood has been the second worst in history in Calhoun County. The present Illinois River level is 38.83 feet and main arteries in and out of Calhoun are closed. The historical record for the river was in 1993 with a reading of 42.4 feet. It is extremely difficult to get food and other needed supplies in and out of the county.

Papa Toodles is located at 210 W. Homer Adams Parkway in Godfrey.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Due to the recent levee breach and a massive flood in Calhoun County, we will be accepting donations here at the Salon of Papa Toodles," James Palmer and Wade Gibson, owners and stylists at the business, said. "Calhoun County is in need of non-perishable items such as canned soups, canned goods, dried pasta and noodles, toilet paper, paper towels, hygiene products, hand sanitizer, baby wipes, diapers, disinfected wipes, etc.

Gibson and Palmer have been taking supplies back and forth to Calhoun County residents and they said the response so far has been enormous. The two said they hoped the donations continue because the people there truly need help.

For more information, call Papa Toodles at 618-433-1883.

More like this: