Papa G Music Trivia Night is big success for Troy, Maryville, St. Jacob and Marine Chamber
February 13, 2017 11:43 AM
Listen to the story
TROY - The Troy, Maryville, St Jacob and Marine Chamber of Commerce had the first Big Papa G Music Trivia Night at Tri-Township Park on Friday, Feb. 10.
More than 200 people participated and the turnout was labeled as "great" by organizers.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
The Girl Scouts had cookies available and the music and dance contest were both big successes.