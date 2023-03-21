Tiffany McBride, EHS Math teacher, Christina DeMeo (mom), Paolo Demchenko (student), Alexei Demchenko father (in the back)EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Rotary Club has chosen to honor Edwardsville High School student Paolo Demchenko with the Student of the Month Award for the month of March. Paolo was nominated by Edwardsville high school math teacher, Mrs. Tiffany McBride.

Paolo is the son of Alexei Demchenko and Cristina DeMeo. Paolo is an aspiring entrepreneur and currently runs an online store and he is involved with Ecommerce and affiliate marketing. In his free time, Paolo enjoys lifting weights, playing soccer, and spending time with friends. Paolo hopes to grow his business and become a full-time entrepreneur in the future.

The Edwardsville Rotary Club recognizes a student each month September through April. Each May, Edwardsville High School staff chooses one of the monthly winners to receive the $1,500 Edwardsville EHS Rotary Scholarship.

The awards have been given since 1996 and the Edwardsville Rotary Club has given out over $35,000 in scholarships to date.

