JERSEY - Jersey's football team continues its mission to make the playoffs after a critical 51-39 shootout win over Mascoutah on Friday night at home.

The Panthers are now 2-3 overall with the Friday night win.

Panther quarterback Drew Sauerwein completed 11 of 19 passes for 198 yards and four touchdowns. Kurt Hall carried 14 times for 208 yards; Sauerwein carried the ball 15 times for 57 yards. Devon Ross completed 17 of 34 passes for 329 yards and five touchdowns for Mascoutah.

Jersey was ahead 14-7 at the end of the first quarter, then led 30-21 at the halftime. The Panthers pushed ahead 44-27 at the end of three and Mascoutah outscored Jersey 12-7 in the fourth period for a final score of 51-39.

Hall scored the first two touchdowns for the Panthers on runs of 35 and 53 yards in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Hall scored again on a 37-yard run. Brett Tuttle connected next on a 20-yard field goal late in the second quarter and Sauerwein connected on a 9-yard TD pass to Hall before the half. In the third quarter, Sauerwein tossed a TD pass to Tuttle. Sauerwein’s next TD pass was to Blake Wittman. Tuttle caught the last Sauerwein TD pass for 57 yards in the fourth period.

Jersey head football coach Jon Adkins viewed the Mascoutah win as monumental for his team.

“We made some mistakes but we found a way to win,” he said. “We knew if we are going to turn this thing around we had to find a way to win.”

Adkins praised his seniors for their effort and “leadership” in the contest against Mascoutah. The coach knows there are some good opponents ahead, but he hopes his team can finish at least 6-3 overall with the right preparation and effort.

Jersey hosts Waterloo at 7 p.m. this Friday in its homecoming game.

