Panthers girls basketball team provides awards at annual banquet Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey High School Girls Basketball Team has its annual banquet on Tuesday, March 1. Mackenzie Thurston ( Top Scorer), Aly Schroeder (Captain), Lauren Davis (PAC Pride Award), Bethany Muenstermann (Top Gun), Mikayla Kraut ( Practice Player of the Year), Caroline Crawford (Captain), Kiara Chapman ( Defensive Player of the Year). The award winners were: Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending