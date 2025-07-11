BRENTWOOD, Mo. — Panera Bread plans to close its fresh dough facility in Brentwood, Mo., by Sept. 12, 2025, resulting in the loss of 72 jobs, according to a notice filed with the State of Missouri.

The facility, located at 2511 S. Hanley Ave. in Brentwood, will shut down permanently as part of Panera’s nationwide shift from traditional fresh-dough production to a “par-baked” model, the company confirmed in a letter from Chief People Officer Alycia Gonzalez. The layoffs will affect 17 tractor-trailer drivers, as well as bread mixers, packers, panners and management staff.

Under the par-baked system, bread and other baked goods are partially baked off-site by partner companies and then finished in Panera stores throughout the day. The transition began last year and is expected to be completed by 2026.

Panera has stated that the change aims to streamline operations and improve product consistency.

Founded in the St. Louis region in 1987 as the St. Louis Bread Company, Panera was acquired by Au Bon Pain Co. Inc. in 1993 and later rebranded nationally under the Panera Bread name.

Panera said affected employees will be offered severance packages and outplacement services as part of the closure process.

The company continues to operate under the St. Louis Bread Co. name locally. Today, Panera operates more than 2,000 locations in 48 states, including dozens in the St. Louis area.

