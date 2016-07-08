EDWARDSVILLE – There is a lot of movement going on today at the new First to the Finish corporate office building going up in Edwardsville next to Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness is located on Edwardsville Crossing Drive and Center Grove Road. First to the Finish has a store in across town at 6698 Center Grove Road. The corporate headquarters are presently located in Carlinville.

A construction official said they were placing in large panels with a crane today with the first panel was placed at about 7:30 a.m. Photos are included in the package from this morning.

The official guessed that 40-some-odd panels will be placed on the foundation and it will take two or three days.

The project is supposed to be completed by roughly November, the official said.

