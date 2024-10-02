ALTON – A breast cancer diagnosis can have a significant impact on mental health, and it's important to recognize and address any mental health changes.

Some common mental health concerns that people with breast cancer may experience include:

Anxiety

Depression

Distress

Loneliness

Suicidal thoughts

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

Dissociation

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month during October, the Psychological Services department at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Services (Alton) will be hosting a FREE panel discussion event for Riverbend region residents to gain insights and access resources and learn how individuals diagnosed with breast cancer, as well as their family and friends, can address mental health issues that may accompany the diagnosis.

A four-person panel discussion titled “Breast Cancer and Your Mental Health: Let us Help” will be held on Wednesday, October 9, Noon – 1 p.m., in the hospital’s Perpetual Help Center. A free lunch and drinks will be provided to all attendees.

Seating is limited and registration is required. Registration can be completed by calling 618-474-6791 or by email at: Heather.E.Chambers@osfhealthcare.org .

Registration deadline is Tuesday, October 8, 12 p.m.

Members of the panel leading the discussion include the following mental health professionals from OSF Saint Anthony’s Psychological Services department:

Lea Anne Varble, LCSW

Kren Harmon, LCSW

Marla Nelson, LCSW

Staci Knox, LCSW

“It's important for those living with a breast diagnosis, as well as their family and friends, to seek help if negative feelings become overwhelming or chronic,” says Staci Knox, LCSW, manager, Psychological Services, OSF Saint Anthony’s. “The type of support that works best for one person may not work for another, and it may take some time to find the right fit.”

Other concerns that people with breast cancer may have include:

Fear of recurrence

Body image disruption

Sexual dysfunction

Treatment-related anxieties

Marital/partner communication

Feelings of vulnerability

Existential concerns regarding mortality

Learn more about women’s health care services and mental health services and resources at OSF Saint Anthony’s by visiting www.osfsaintanthonys.org.