GLEN CARBON – Panda Express will open its first-ever Glen Carbon location on Friday, May 23, 2025.

At 10 a.m., the well-known American Chinese eatery will open its doors at 2337 Troy Road in Glen Carbon. Lucky customers will be surprised throughout the day with Panda Express giveaways, including T-shirts and other Panda Express merchandise.

Panda Express Spokesperson Brittany Rouse said the Glen Carbon location features the new “Panda Home” restaurant design, which she described as “distinctly American Chinese.”

“Just like Panda Express, design elements bridge the East and the West,” she said. “Inside, you’ll find nods to traditional Chinese architecture like red lanterns, a moon gate portal and vibrant Chinatown signs. Outside, customers will enjoy a convenient drive-through.”

The Glen Carbon Village Board approved a site plan for the new restaurant in April of 2024, as previously reported on Riverbender.com. Panda Express will occupy Outlot #9 in Orchard Town Center, the lot just south of Chick-Fil-A.

The Glen Carbon location will consist of a 2,400 square foot free-standing restaurant with 36 interior seats, 22 outdoor seats, and a drive-thru. The site will also feature 50 regular parking spots, three ADA parking spots, and two spots for bicycles.

The restaurant is estimated to provide jobs for 10 to 12 employees per shift for a total of two shifts, or 20 to 24 employees total. As of this writing, a few job listings for the new location remain open for application.

Local store hours will be Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

